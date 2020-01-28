Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on February 14th

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 159.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.32.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

