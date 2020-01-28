OmiseGO Reaches Market Cap of $113.79 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 3% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $113.79 million and $67.70 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00009092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Ethfinex, Cryptopia and Iquant.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Independent Reserve, CoinTiger, Ovis, Tidex, BigONE, DragonEX, FCoin, Kucoin, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex, Bit-Z, Hotbit, ChaoEX, BX Thailand, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Exmo, BitBay, TOPBTC, Liqui, DigiFinex, Mercatox, Neraex, Kyber Network, Bitbns, TDAX, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Ethfinex, Koinex, ABCC, Bittrex, Crex24, AirSwap, IDAX, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Coinrail, IDCM, ZB.COM, Fatbtc, COSS, Iquant, Tokenomy, Coinsuper, Huobi, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Livecoin, Zebpay, BitMart, GOPAX, Braziliex, Poloniex, Binance, B2BX, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, OKEx, C2CX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

