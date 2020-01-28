Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. 52,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,661. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $85.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

