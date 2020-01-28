ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69, approximately 422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPHLY)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. Its products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; KINEDAK tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; RECALBON tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONOACT injections for treating tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets to treat chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.