Opacity (OPQ) Price Reaches $0.0151

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1,708.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.66 or 0.03179541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00196078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00123573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

