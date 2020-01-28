Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.
OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Open Text stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,623. Open Text has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 177,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.