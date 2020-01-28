Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Open Text stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,623. Open Text has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 177,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

