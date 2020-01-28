Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.65, 663,075 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 907,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $893.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Opera Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at $940,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at $50,842,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opera in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

