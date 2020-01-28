O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total value of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $2,269,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 129,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,958,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,276,660. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $426.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $333.11 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.07.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

