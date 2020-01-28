Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 978 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,771. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

