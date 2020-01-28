Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $433,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 966,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

