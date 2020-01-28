Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.82. 25,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last 90 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

