Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPX Flow worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SPX Flow by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPX Flow by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in SPX Flow by 21.6% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 766,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the second quarter worth about $28,111,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPX Flow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

