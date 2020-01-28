Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.35. 274,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

