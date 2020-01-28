Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 223.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 93.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.