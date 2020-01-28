Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 72,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 51,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.