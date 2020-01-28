Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

V traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.06. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $6,823,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.