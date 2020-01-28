OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.63-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

OSI Systems stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley set a $119.00 target price on OSI Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.33.

In other news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,908,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $25,912.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,126.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.