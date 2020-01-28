Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank of Canada

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of OR opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after acquiring an additional 995,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 114,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 142,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 2,222.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305,206 shares during the period. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

