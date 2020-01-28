Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.89.
Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.46. 345,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,507. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.61.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
