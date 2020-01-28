Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.89.

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.46. 345,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,507. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.61.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$109.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

