PAC Global 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,068.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $12,068.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Crex24, TOPBTC, Graviex, P2PB2B, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

