Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Autodesk by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.99. The company had a trading volume of 257,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,749. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $200.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

