Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

NASDAQ:PMBC remained flat at $$6.95 on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,768. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $159.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

