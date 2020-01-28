Pacific Premier Bancorp’s (PPBI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

PPBI opened at $30.75 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after acquiring an additional 843,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,099,000 after acquiring an additional 379,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 367,089 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

