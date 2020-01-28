Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Investec downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Paragon Banking Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

LON PAG opened at GBX 529.50 ($6.97) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 522.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.93. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

