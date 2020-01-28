Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) Shares Down 1.2%

Paragon Care Ltd. (ASX:PGC)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.42 ($0.29), 144,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.42 ($0.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 million and a PE ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.44.

Paragon Care Company Profile (ASX:PGC)

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia and New Zealand. It provides solutions for beddings, bedding furniture, emergency trolleys, medical carts, stainless steel medical equipment, storage systems, material handling products, surgical instruments, clinical refrigerators, lifting systems, diagnostic and surgical products, newborn hearing screening equipment, diagnostic and intra-operative ultrasound equipment, temperature management solutions, balance and mobility diagnosis and rehabilitation products, immunohaematology reagents, laboratory and diagnostic equipment, and air management solutions.

