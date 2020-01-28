Parkside Investments LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,774,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $326.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $263.35 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.09 and its 200-day moving average is $307.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.