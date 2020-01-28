Parkside Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Separately, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

NYSEARCA:BDEC opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

