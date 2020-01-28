Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

PYPL stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

