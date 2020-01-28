Peel Hunt Raises Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 18.50

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 24.58 ($0.32).

BSE stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 13.50 ($0.18). 46,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.77. Base Resources has a one year low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

