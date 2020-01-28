Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 97,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

