Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50 to $2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 8,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

