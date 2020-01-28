Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.48-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $709.567-723.345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.09 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,243. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

