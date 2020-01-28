Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Receives $47.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $256,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

