Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Receives $191.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.44. The stock had a trading volume of 267,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 136.86, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $931,835.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,723.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,119 shares of company stock worth $6,970,125. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

