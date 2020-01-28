PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.60 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued an average rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.79.

PKI stock opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

