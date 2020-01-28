Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 440.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

