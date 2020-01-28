Pesetacoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $189,595.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00649485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007486 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,353,749 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

