Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. 3,440,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

