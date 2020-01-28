Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.82-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-50.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.52 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.82-$2.92 EPS.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

