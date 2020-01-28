Photon (PHO) Achieves Market Cap of $112,768.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $112,768.00 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,994.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.01902255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.77 or 0.04045191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00646680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00124790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00731465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009994 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00619835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,362,468,332 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

