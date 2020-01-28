Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have commented on PING shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 535,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.