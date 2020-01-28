Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

PING opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

