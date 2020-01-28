Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. 21,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,480. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,318. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.