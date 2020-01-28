Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) Shares Up 4.3%

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$4.81 ($3.41) and last traded at A$4.81 ($3.41), 625,940 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.61 ($3.27).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $879.91 million and a P/E ratio of 28.13.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Company Profile (ASX:PNI)

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

