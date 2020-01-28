Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370,712 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 170,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 162,467 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

