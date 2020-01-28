Piper Sandler Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $124.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $179,852,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 283,719 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 902.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $22,420,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.