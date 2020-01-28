Pivot Token (PVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $376,710.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $376,710.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

