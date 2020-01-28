PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Down 6.7%

PJX Resources Inc (CVE:PJX)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 29,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 38,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18.

PJX Resources Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

