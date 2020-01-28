Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

IJS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,018. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

