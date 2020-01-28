PlayChip One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,557.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $1,557.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035410 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

